Roy D. Yates Sells 20,000 Shares of Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) Stock

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) Director Roy D. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,173.92, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Beneficial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beneficial Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,012,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,204,000 after buying an additional 117,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beneficial Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,987,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,756,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 294,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 992,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 770,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

