Headlines about Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Benitec Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1107478106695 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BNTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,280. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 118.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/benitec-biopharma-bntc-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-05-updated.html.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in progressing programs through the clinic; the commercialization of its Intellectual Property (IP); development of its therapeutic pipeline and pre-clinical programs, and funding, and protecting and building the IP estate. Its In-house product candidates include TT-034, BB-HB-331, BB-AMD-211 and ddRNAi therapeutic.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.