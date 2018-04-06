Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 1,530 ($21.48) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,515 ($21.27). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($20.55) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.50 ($21.82).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,447 ($20.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,315 ($18.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,715 ($24.07).

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.50 ($0.96) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of £405.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,523 ($21.38), for a total value of £106,610 ($149,649.07). Insiders bought a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $45,090 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

