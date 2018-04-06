Berenberg Bank Trims NEXT (NXT) Target Price to GBX 3,800

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($56.15) to GBX 3,800 ($53.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 3,714 ($52.13) to GBX 3,731 ($52.37) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,400 ($61.76) to GBX 4,500 ($63.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, March 26th. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,940 ($69.34) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,386.40 ($61.57).

NXT opened at GBX 4,709 ($66.10) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,565 ($50.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,355 ($75.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

