Berry Global Group (BERY) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Berry Global Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.58.

BERY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 446,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,244.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,857,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,671,000 after acquiring an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,046,000 after acquiring an additional 136,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,089,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 160,491 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,815,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

