BG Medicine (BGMD) versus Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Critical Comparison

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS: BGMD) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BG Medicine has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A -138.65% -118.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BG Medicine and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine $1.57 million 0.26 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 3.20 -$10.58 million N/A N/A

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achieve Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BG Medicine and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. (BG Medicine) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in commercializing diagnostic products that may be used to help guide the care and management of patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders. The Company’s BGM Galectin-3 Test is an in vitro diagnostic device that employs a manual micro-titer platform to measure galectin-3 levels in blood plasma or serum for use as an aid in assessing the prognosis of chronic heart failure in conjunction with clinical evaluation. The automated galectin-3 tests are being developed and commercialized by its diagnostic instrument manufacturing partners and will be performed on its partners’ automated platforms. The Company’s CardioSCORE test is a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test that was designed as an aid in the assessment of near-term risk for atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cytisine for smoking cessation. The Company’s focus is to address the global smoking health epidemic, which is the leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for nearly six million deaths annually worldwide. Cytisine is an established 25 day smoking cessation treatment that has been approved and marketed in Central and Eastern Europe by a third party for over 20 years under the brand name TabexTM. As of December 2016, it is estimated that over 21 million people have used cytisine to help combat nicotine addiction, including over 2,000 patients in investigator-conducted, Phase III clinical trials in Europe and New Zealand.

