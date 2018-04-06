BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.37.

Shares of BHP Billiton stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,853. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $71,219.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in BHP Billiton by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

