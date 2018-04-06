BidaskClub Downgrades DSP Group (DSPG) to Strong Sell

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on DSP Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,150. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.61, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,885 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 113,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

