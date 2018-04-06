Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 76,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,214. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10, a PE ratio of -382.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -0.49. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bidaskclub-downgrades-noodles-co-ndls-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.