Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Holdings GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alliance Holdings GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:AHGP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 51,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,491.79, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Holdings GP has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Alliance Holdings GP had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 147,988 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 398,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,954,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

