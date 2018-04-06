Alkermes (ALKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $102,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,008.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,009,036 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

