BidaskClub Upgrades Sonic Drive-In (SONC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONC. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Drive-In from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Sonic Drive-In from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONC opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Sonic Drive-In has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $951.16, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

