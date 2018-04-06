BidaskClub Upgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Strong-Buy

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark set a $19.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.26, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services; Ancillary Services; and Optical Services.

