OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its position in shares of Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biglari worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Biglari by 59.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Biglari by 31.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Biglari by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Biglari news, Director Sardar Biglari purchased 1,557 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $417.02 per share, with a total value of $649,300.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock worth $10,759,856. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BH stock opened at $433.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Biglari Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $290.05 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining.

