Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Trust accounts for 13.9% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Trust worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Get SPDR Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $125.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Trust has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $129.51.

Separately, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/billeaud-capital-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-spdr-gold-trust-gld-updated-updated.html.

SPDR Gold Trust Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.