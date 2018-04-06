Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83.97 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $12.59 or 0.00184189 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $83.97 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00681898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014641 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 197,192,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,261,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Binance Coin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Binance platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange that plans to create a decentralized exchange for blockchain assets. BNB also gives users access to special features and will be used to power the upcoming decentralized exchange. “

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

