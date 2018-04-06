Maxim Group Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Bio-Key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Bio-Key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,554. Bio-Key International has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.67.

Bio-Key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Bio-Key International had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

In other Bio-Key International news, insider Fong Wong Kwok acquired 91,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Key International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc owned 1.22% of Bio-Key International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application.

