Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CL King lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.20.

NYSE BIO traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,456.23, a PE ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $199.94 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%. equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

