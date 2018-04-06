BioCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (BIO)

BioCoin (CURRENCY:BIO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One BioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, BioCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioCoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $3,589.00 worth of BioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00681461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00186054 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BioCoin Coin Profile

BioCoin’s total supply is 819,310,086 coins and its circulating supply is 620,353,830 coins. The official website for BioCoin is biocoin.bio. BioCoin’s official Twitter account is @biocoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BioCoin Coin Trading

BioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase BioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

