BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $51,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,631.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $264.98 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $370.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $56,377.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $433.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $403.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.49.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

