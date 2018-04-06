Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price

Media stories about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0568975496291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 7,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The firm has a market cap of $38.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.21. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/biondvax-pharmaceuticals-bvxv-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-08-updated.html.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.