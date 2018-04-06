BipCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $58,713.00 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, BipCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. BipCoin has a market cap of $58,713.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000329 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BipCoin Coin Profile

BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

