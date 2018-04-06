Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 21.5% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $21,785.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00015385 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005151 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,533,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,599 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.