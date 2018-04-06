BitBean (BITB) Market Cap Hits $58.75 Million

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BitBean coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, BitBean has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. BitBean has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032115 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00694915 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013423 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitBean Profile

BitBean (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. The official website for BitBean is www.bitbean.org. BitBean’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

BitBean Coin Trading

BitBean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase BitBean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBean using one of the exchanges listed above.

