Bitcloud Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002226 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015134 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,940,723 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

