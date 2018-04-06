BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $102,384.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.02548960 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006529 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2016. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

