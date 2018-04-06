Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327,709.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $327,709.00 and $1,892.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00679597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184668 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

