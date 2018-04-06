Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Price Reaches $53.75 (BTU)

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can now be bought for $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00686046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)’s official website is www.bitcoinunlimited.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the exchanges listed above.

