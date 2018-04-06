BitcoinDark (CRYPTO:BTCD) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BitcoinDark has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and $212,193.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinDark coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.71 or 0.00691324 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032353 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021882 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark (BTCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinDark’s official website is bitcoindark.com. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Dark (BTCD) is a PoW and PoS hybrid alternatve crypto currency based on the same algorithm as Bitcoin itself – SHA256 – the difference is in the intent behind development – where Bitcoin is moving towards regulatory approval with increased transparency, BitcoinDark tries to push further of the belief of decentralisation and anonymity. The block time is 60 seconds – there was a 1.5 premine and a total of 22 million coins are scheduled to be produced. Following the announcement of the Komodo Platform by the SuperNet team, BitcoinDark could be swapped for KMD coins and will be so until 2018. BTCD technology will be further advanced in the KMD platform. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase BitcoinDark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinDark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinDark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

