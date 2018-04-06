BitcoinX (BCX) Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One BitcoinX coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io and BtcTrade.im. Over the last seven days, BitcoinX has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $122,944.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.97 or 0.03837100 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinX Profile

BCX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy BitcoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.