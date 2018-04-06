Bitcore Price Reaches $4.77 (CRYPTO:BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $63.69 million and $1.32 million worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00072088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.05597670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.33 or 0.09184710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01724480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.02490280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00199697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00076749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00599669 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,894,344 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,845 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

