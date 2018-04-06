bitqy Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (CRYPTO:BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, bitqy has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitqy has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $89.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitqy token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00680213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00182635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy’s launch date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,981,275 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

