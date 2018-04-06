Bitradio 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,408.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $577,729.00 and approximately $1,408.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00679368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio’s total supply is 11,243,431 coins and its circulating supply is 6,243,427 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

