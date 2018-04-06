bitUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $374,574.00 (CRYPTO:BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00015988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $374,574.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00679405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00182911 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035265 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,335,300 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

