BlackBerry (BB) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,726. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5,651.81, a P/E ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.11. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

