Blackmoon Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $661,401.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00679501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046297 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,234,228 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.