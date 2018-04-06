C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.57% of C&J Energy Services worth $150,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 43.6% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,296,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $26.81 on Friday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,800.65 and a PE ratio of -191.50.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.37 million. research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/blackrock-inc-acquires-535243-shares-of-cj-energy-services-inc-cj-updated-updated.html.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.