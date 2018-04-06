BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,613 Shares of Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Enstar Gr worth $144,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Gr by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Gr by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enstar Gr by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Gr by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enstar Gr by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

ESGR opened at $212.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,102.31, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.74. Enstar Gr has a twelve month low of $180.50 and a twelve month high of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter. Enstar Gr had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

About Enstar Gr

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

