BlackRock Inc. Acquires 240,697 Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.39% of Oritani Financial worth $86,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ORIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Oritani Financial in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Oritani Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Oritani Financial stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.98, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.96%. research analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Skelly, Jr. sold 36,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $584,280.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

