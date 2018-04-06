BlackRock Inc. Has $89.73 Million Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Coeur Mining worth $89,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,498.38, a P/E ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $48,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,684 shares of company stock valued at $209,514. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-coeur-mining-inc-cde-updated.html.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.