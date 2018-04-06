BlackRock Inc. Purchases 201,251 Shares of OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.74% of OraSure Technologies worth $145,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 572,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $17.06 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1,035.56, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

