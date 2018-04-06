Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of Dynegy worth $90,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dynegy during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynegy during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynegy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynegy by 1,260.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dynegy by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period.

NYSE:DYN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Dynegy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.57%. equities analysts expect that Dynegy Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Dynegy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

In other Dynegy news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $61,897,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynegy Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

