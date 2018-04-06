Blackstar One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Blackstar has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Blackstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Blackstar has a total market cap of $85,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00078159 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00050006 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001060 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Blackstar

Blackstar (CRYPTO:BSTAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev. The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com.

Buying and Selling Blackstar

Blackstar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

