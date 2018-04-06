Blitzcash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,333.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Blitzcash has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $10,333.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blitzcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012081 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00073497 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021432 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2014. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,138,793 coins. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize. Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash.

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blitzcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

