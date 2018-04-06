BlitzPredict Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $0.00 and $129.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052755 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00073394 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022033 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031482 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00405361 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,870,623 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

