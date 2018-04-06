Blocktix Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocktix has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $2.29 million worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00679035 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

