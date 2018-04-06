Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUFF. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $41.00 target price on Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.95. 481,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7,814.00, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 77.83% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $336.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Buffalo Pet Products news, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $126,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,588,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $845,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,329,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,250 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 60.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 5,851.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,448,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after acquiring an additional 314,874 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

