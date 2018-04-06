BLUE (BLUE) Price Hits $0.13

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. BLUE has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLUE has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00678037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185721 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for BLUE is www.etherblue.org. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

