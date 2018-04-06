bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $113.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.20.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8,019.85, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $3,381,798.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $3,685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,366,000 after purchasing an additional 231,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 481,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,004.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bluebird-bio-blue-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.