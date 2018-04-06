BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Celadon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Celadon Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 2,819,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Celadon Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,513,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Celadon Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 325,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Celadon Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Celadon Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 276,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGI opened at $3.45 on Friday. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Celadon Group Profile

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

